Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of IJH opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.