Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

