PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

