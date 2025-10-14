Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Increased by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% in the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0%

TXN opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.03.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

