Baker Boyer National Bank Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.64.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,318 shares of company stock valued at $42,412,815 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AMD opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $240.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day moving average of $138.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

