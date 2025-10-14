IFC Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $456.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

