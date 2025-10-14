Edmp Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 101,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

