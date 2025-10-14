Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.27.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

