J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $303.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

