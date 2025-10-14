Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 51,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.03.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

