Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s 6th Largest Position

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $122,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.63 and a 200 day moving average of $299.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.