Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,270 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 400,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,180,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.27. The company has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

