Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,498,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

