Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 497,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

