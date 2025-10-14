iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,608,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $468.58 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $476.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.