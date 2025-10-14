iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.