Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,253.85 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,488.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5,329.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,169 shares of company stock worth $11,929,560. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

