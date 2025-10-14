Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 179 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,815,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,806 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of DE stock opened at $439.00 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.88.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

