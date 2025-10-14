Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 21 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $948.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.8%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $743.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

