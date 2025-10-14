Elefante Mark B Purchases 729 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Elefante Mark B raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $925.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of LLY opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $774.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $743.43 and a 200 day moving average of $765.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.