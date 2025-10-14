Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.48 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.18.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $300.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.64. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.