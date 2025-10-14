RoundAngle Advisors LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $937.00. The company has a market cap of $774.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $743.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $765.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

