Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 18,392 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day moving average is $109.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

