1,108 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $159.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.90.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

