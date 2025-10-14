International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $277.21 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04. The company has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.