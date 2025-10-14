Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 630 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0%

VUG opened at $479.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $488.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.