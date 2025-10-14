IFC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

IFC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 79.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,377 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.