Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,049,784,000. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $709,778,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,883,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,075,000 after buying an additional 1,991,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,015,000 after buying an additional 1,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,492,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,854,000 after buying an additional 1,136,151 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0%

IJR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

