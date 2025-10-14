Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 162,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 329,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

