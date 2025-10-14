MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

