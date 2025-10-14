IFC Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 417,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $97,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $234.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.46. The company has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

