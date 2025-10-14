GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Frazier Financial Advisors LLC

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 25.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. HSBC lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Glj Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $647.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 155.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.