Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,508,000 after acquiring an additional 765,010 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.06.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.8%

LLY opened at $818.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

