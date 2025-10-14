Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.48.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

