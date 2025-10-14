Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,229 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $303.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $307.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.