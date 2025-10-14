Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $599.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

