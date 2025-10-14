Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.25.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.