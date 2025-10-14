Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Purchases 351 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

