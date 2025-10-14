Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Holdings Boosted by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.54 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. The company has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.21.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

