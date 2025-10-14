Elefante Mark B Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Elefante Mark B reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.8% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $216.42 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $240.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $351.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.42.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,318 shares of company stock worth $42,412,815. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

