RFG Advisory LLC Has $23.03 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,580 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

