Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.