MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,147,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 105,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 80,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,579,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3%

VZ opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The company had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.34%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

