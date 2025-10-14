Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Holdings Reduced by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.48.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

