SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

