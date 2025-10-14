Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $170.85.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.