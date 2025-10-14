IFC Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

IFC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.53.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.7%

CI stock opened at $295.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.92. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $256.89 and a 52 week high of $358.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. This trade represents a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

