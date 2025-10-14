Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $161.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

