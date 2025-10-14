Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $292.40 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.42.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

