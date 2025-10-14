Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,375 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.